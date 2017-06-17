Featured
N.B. police seek help in locating missing elderly man
Herbert Carter of Killam Mills, N.B., hasn't been seen since Tuesday, June 13, 2017. (New Brunswick RCMP)
Published Saturday, June 17, 2017 11:52AM ADT
Last Updated Saturday, June 17, 2017 12:00PM ADT
New Brunswick RCMP are turning to the public to help find a 90-year-old man who hasn’t been seen since Tuesday.
Herbert Carter of Killam Mills, N.B. – about 20 kilometres west of Salisbury – was reported missing on Thursday. He was last seen on in the area of Monteagle Road.
Carter is described as having greyish-white hair, blue eyes and a medium build.
His car is described as a green 2005 Ford Taurus with the licence plate GPK 277.
Anyone with information on Carter’s whereabouts is asked to contact New Brunswick RCMP or Crime Stoppers.
