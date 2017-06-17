

CTV Atlantic





New Brunswick RCMP are turning to the public to help find a 90-year-old man who hasn’t been seen since Tuesday.

Herbert Carter of Killam Mills, N.B. – about 20 kilometres west of Salisbury – was reported missing on Thursday. He was last seen on in the area of Monteagle Road.

Carter is described as having greyish-white hair, blue eyes and a medium build.

His car is described as a green 2005 Ford Taurus with the licence plate GPK 277.

Anyone with information on Carter’s whereabouts is asked to contact New Brunswick RCMP or Crime Stoppers.