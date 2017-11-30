

CTV Atlantic





Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a man who allegedly struck a police car and another vehicle with a van in Salisbury, N.B.

Southeast District RCMP say 34-year-old Stephen Cyr, of no fixed address, failed to appear in court on Nov. 1, and a warrant was issued for his arrest as a result.

Police say nearly a month later on Nov. 29, officers responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle in the parking lot of a business in Salisbury. They were able to confirm it was a van Stephen Cyr is known to drive.

Police say when officers went to speak to the driver, he fled the scene in the van, striking a marked police car and a second vehicle in the process. They say he did so while narrowly avoiding pedestrians.

Officers were able to the recover the van in Moncton, but the driver was not apprehended.

Stephen Cyr also goes by the names Stephen Tower, John Towers, and other similar combinations. He is described as a five-foot-seven, 230-pound man with brown eyes and short black hair.

Anyone with information on Stephen Cyr’s whereabouts is asked to contact New Brunswick RCMP or Crime Stoppers.