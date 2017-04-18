

CTV Atlantic





New Brunswick RCMP are turning to the public to help find a 14-year-old girl who hasn’t been seen since late last week.

Police say Sierra Nicholson was reported missing on April 18.

Officers believe Sierra is staying with friends in Riverview, N.B., but are trying to locate her to check on her well-being.

Anyone with information on Sierra’s whereabouts is asked to contact New Brunswick RCMP or Crime Stoppers.