N.B. police seek missing Moncton woman
Stephanie Losier was last seen Tuesday at 3 p.m., in the area of Université Avenue in Moncton.
Published Wednesday, July 26, 2017 8:44PM ADT
Police in New Brunswick are asking for the public’s help in locating 28-year-old Stephanie Losier.
Losier was last seen Tuesday at 3 p.m., in the area of Université Avenue in Moncton.
She is described as white, approximately 5'5’ tall with a thin build. She has a pale complexion, freckles and dyed red hair. Losier was last seen wearing a black hoodie with flowers on the sleeves, black pants and black sneakers.
Anyone with any information on Losier's whereabouts is asked to contact RCMP.
