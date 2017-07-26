

CTV Atlantic





Police in New Brunswick are asking for the public’s help in locating 28-year-old Stephanie Losier.

Losier was last seen Tuesday at 3 p.m., in the area of Université Avenue in Moncton.

She is described as white, approximately 5'5’ tall with a thin build. She has a pale complexion, freckles and dyed red hair. Losier was last seen wearing a black hoodie with flowers on the sleeves, black pants and black sneakers.

Anyone with any information on Losier's whereabouts is asked to contact RCMP.