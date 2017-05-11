

The Fredericton Police Force says they still have no leads regarding a stolen bench from the University of New Brunswick Fredericton's campus.

The bench was stolen on April 21 around 11:30 p.m. A security video showing four people slowly walking with the bench has been viewed online about 40,000 times, and has hundreds of shares.

Police say the bench was about three years old, but was only moved to the location five days earlier.

UNB officials acknowledge they hadn't yet bolted the bench down before it was stolen.

“It's a fairly expensive bench, so valued between $750 and $1000,” said Don Allen, director of security at UNB Fredericton. “It wasn't dedicated. Some benches could be dedicated to somebody, but it wasn't a memorial type of bench. However, it is property of the campus that should remain here.”

Police are asking anyone with any information to contact them or Crime Stoppers.