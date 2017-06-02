

CTV Atlantic





Three men have been arrested after officers confiscated 200,000 illegal cigarettes during traffic stops in New Brunswick this week.

West District RCMP say the first of two traffic stops happened around 2 p.m. Tuesday on Highway 2 in Waterville, N.B., near the Hartland exit.

Officers conducted a search of the vehicle and confiscated 60,000 illegal cigarettes.

A 72-year-old man from Prince Edward Island was arrested at the scene. He was later released and is scheduled to appear in court in September.

Police say the second traffic stop was conducted the next day around 11 a.m., also on Highway 2, near the Quebec border.

A search of the vehicle resulted in the discovery of 140,000 illegal cigarettes.

Two men from Saint John were arrested at the scene. Both were released and will also appear in court in September.

Police say they do not believe the two seizures are related.