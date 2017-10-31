

CTV Atlantic





At least two police departments in New Brunswick are warning the public after sharp objects were found in candy bars on Halloween night.

Police in Bathurst say a nail was found in a chocolate bar collected in the Parkwood Heights area Tuesday evening, although the exact address is unknown.

A similar complaint was made in Fredericton, where a parent reported finding a needle in a chocolate bar. Police say the family had gone trick-or-treating in the Kingsley Road area before attending a “Trunk and Treat” event in the community. They also collected candy in the area of Brookside Drive.

Police say the family visited more than 50 homes Tuesday evening, and they’re not sure from which home the candy bar was collected.

Officers seized the chocolate bar and candy wrappings for evidence.

Police are asking parents and guardians to carefully inspect all of their children’s candy, even if the wrapper doesn’t appear to have been tampered with, before it is consumed.

Anyone who finds a foreign object in Halloween candy is asked to report it to police.