

CTV Atlantic





New Brunswick Premier Brian Gallant is taking a stand on conflict-of-interest rules after a Liberal MLA accepted a second job with Canada’s Building Trades Unions.

Gallant now says Campbellton-Dalhousie MLA Donald Arseneault must choose between his seat in the legislature or his new job as government relations manager for the CBTU.

The premier rose in the legislature Thursday morning to answer questions about the issue for the first time, saying Arseneault has been informed he has to make a choice.

Gallant says Arseneault has until the end of the week to make a decision.

Questions were raised about Arseneault accepting the new position with CBTU, although he said his responsibilities wouldn’t include lobbying.

While Arseneault didn’t break any rules, and the decision was approved by New Brunswick’s integrity commissioner, it was done so with a warning.

Meanwhile, Progressive Conservative MLAs are asking whether Gallant will call an inquiry to answer questions about when the provincial government learned of Arseneault’s new job.