

The Canadian Press





FREDERICTON -- The premier of New Brunswick says he's going to meet with the province's lieutenant-governor on Monday at a time when his party has "accomplished" its current mandate.

An unusual statement issued late Friday says that Brian Gallant will meet with Lt.-Gov. Jocelyne Roy "to discuss how the provincial government has moved New Brunswick forward."

However, it also says they plan to talk about the "upcoming speech from the throne," scheduled for Tuesday.

The next provincial election is scheduled for Sept. 24, 2018.

The cryptic statement from the premier's press secretary says that three years ago the Liberals received a mandate to focus on the priorities of New Brunswickers and adds "we have accomplished that mandate."

It says the party has grown the economy, improved access to health care and education, and cut the deficit.

The statement says Gallant will have more to say on Monday.

Tory leader Blaine Higgs says he is preparing for an election call.

"We will see on Monday what this is about but we must proceed over the weekend as though it is to call an election," Higgs said on Friday in an emailed statement.