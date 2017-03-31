

CTV Atlantic





Premier Brian Gallant says he was outraged to learn that Service New Brunswick staff were told to make up some property assessment rates, and is now launching a review.

“We are very disappointed and we are very troubled,” Gallant said in the New Brunswick legislature Friday. “We found out (Thursday) that there were approximately 2,000 properties that were evaluated hastily and improperly.”

A leaked email is suggesting a high-level Service New Brunswick official told staff to make up assessment totals because there wouldn't be enough time to actually see the properties in question.

Gallant says he knew nothing about it.

“There is no way I would've accepted them saying, ‘Well, we're going to hastily evaluate these properties using our own little formula so we can get them out and fix them later,’” said Gallant. “That is inappropriate. Should not have happened.”

The situation has raised questions from the opposition Tories.

“My concern is the government knew there was a problem or should’ve known, they certainly knew there were 2,400 at minimal problems,” said New Brunswick Progressive Conservative Leader Blaine Higgs.

Earlier in March, 2,400 property owners were identified by Service New Brunswick to receive an amended tax bill. At that time, any miscalculations were being summed to nothing more than an unintentional mistake.

“The minister responsible for the department should’ve been asking the questions, should've been answering the questions in the house, asking questions to the department and coming in with real solutions,” said Higgs.

The minister responsible, Ed Doherty, has not been answering questions about the file.

“We haven't heard from (Doherty) at all,” said Higgs.

“Too many of the ministers in this cabinet are more figurehead than leaders in their departments,” said New Brunswick Green Party Leader David Coon.

Amid opposition calls for Service New Brunswick Minister Ed Doherty to resign, Premier Gallant says at this point in time he has full confidence in his cabinet.

MLAs are now breaking from legislature until April 25. Gallant says a review will be launched on the fiasco over property tax.

“We obviously need the answers to those questions before we tell you what actions we’ll be able to take as a government,” said Gallant.

It is not known when government will reveal who will be leading the review or how long it will take to complete.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Nick Moore.