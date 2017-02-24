

CTV Atlantic





A retired Roman Catholic priest who pleaded guilty to molestation has been sentenced to four years in prison.

The charges were laid against Yvon Arsenault in connection with incidents involving boys under the age of 18, dating back to the 1970s.

Arsenault pleaded guilty to nine counts of molestation. Eleven other counts were withdrawn following his guilty plea.

Court heard Friday that Arsenault molested a young boy at a camp and that he supplied alcohol to three boys with whom he was playing cards in a separate incident.

Some people in the courtroom became emotional as Crown prosecutor Eric Lalonde reviewed facts of the crimes committed by Arsenault, and as his victims read their impact statements.

Arsenault sat silently and showed no emotion as the statements were read.

One victim said in his statement that he had to see a psychologist because he suffered from depression and had suicidal thoughts, while another said that he started drinking at the age of 12 and dropped out of school.

The maximum sentence for the charge in the 1970s was 10 years in prison. The Crown and the defence jointly recommended a four-year sentence.

The judge accepted their recommendation, sentencing Arsenault to four years in prison.

With files from CTV Atlantic's Jonathan MacInnis