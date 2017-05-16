Featured
N.B. RCMP arrest man who allegedly exposed himself to girl
CTV Atlantic
Published Tuesday, May 16, 2017 10:47AM ADT
A 20-year-old man has been arrested after he allegedly exposed himself to an 11-year-old girl in Barnesville, N.B.
The RCMP say the girl was walking her bicycle along Route 820 on May 7 when a man in a vehicle pulled up beside her and exposed his genitals.
The girl ran home and told her parents, who called police.
The girl was able to provide a detailed description of the suspect, and police arrested a man for indecent exposure on May 11.
He is due to appear in a Saint John court in August.
The incident remains under investigation.
