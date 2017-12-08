

CTV Atlantic





The New Brunswick RCMP is asking residents in the Port Elgin area to check their properties as they continue to search for a 28-year-old man reported missing almost two weeks ago.

Tyler Fillmore was reported missing the morning of Nov. 26. Police say his vehicle was found off John A. Trenholm Road in Port Elgin later that day. Some of his personal items were also found on a wooded trail nearby.

Police have confirmed that more of Fillmore’s personal items were discovered in a trailer in the Upper Cape area on Nov. 30. There have also been several sightings of the missing man reported in the area, but police say the information wasn’t passed on to investigators until some time had passed.

An extensive search was launched in the Port Elgin area, with family members, friends, and community members assisting government boats, RCMP dive teams, helicopters, K9 units, firefighters, and search and rescue crews.

Police are now asking people in the Port Elgin area to search their properties for any signs of unusual activity.

"If you have cottages, trailers or outbuildings in the area that are not in regular use this time of year, please check them and report any unusual activity, or anything out of place, that may help us locate Mr. Fillmore,” said RCMP Sgt. Paul Gagné in a statement Friday.

The Upper Cape, N.B. man is described as Caucasian, with red hair and green eyes. He is five-foot-seven inches tall, weighs 142 pounds, and has a slim build.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the RCMP.