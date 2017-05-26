Featured
N.B. RCMP continue search for missing Trout Brook man
Police say 84-year-old Marcel Berthiaume hasn’t been in contact with his family or friends since May 20. (New Brunswick RCMP)
Published Friday, May 26, 2017 10:49AM ADT
The RCMP is continuing to search for an elderly Trout Brook, N.B. man reported missing earlier this week.
Police say 84-year-old Marcel Berthiaume hasn’t been in contact with his family or friends since Saturday, which is unusual, and that efforts to locate him have been unsuccessful.
RCMP air services and local residents have joined in the search for Berthiaume and police have now released a photo of his vehicle.
He is believed to be driving his blue 2008 Jeep Liberty with New Brunswick licence plate JIA 316.
Police say Berthiaume is known to take drives in the woods, especially in the Mullin Stream and Fraser Burchill Road areas.
Berthiaume is described as a Caucasian man with white hair. He is five-foot-seven inches tall and weighs about 150 pounds.
Anyone with information on Berthiaume’s whereabouts, or who may have seen him or his vehicle since Saturday, is asked to contact the RCMP.
