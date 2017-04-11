Featured
N.B. RCMP investigate suspicious fire that destroyed home, injured firefighter
CTV Atlantic
Published Tuesday, April 11, 2017 10:20AM ADT
Last Updated Tuesday, April 11, 2017 10:25AM ADT
The New Brunswick RCMP is investigating a suspicious fire that destroyed a home and injured a firefighter.
Fire crews responded to the home on Route 340 in Notre-Dame-des-Érables, N.B. around 4:30 a.m. on March 30.
Police say no one was home at the time, but a firefighter was injured.
The home was destroyed and the cause of the fire has been deemed suspicious.
Anyone with information about the incident, or who may have seen any suspicious activity in the area on March 30, is asked to contact the RCMP or Crime Stoppers.
