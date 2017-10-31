Featured
N.B. RCMP investigating after bodies of man, woman found in Saint-Quentin
CTV Atlantic
Published Tuesday, October 31, 2017 11:22AM ADT
The RCMP is investigating the suspicious deaths of a man and woman in Saint-Quentin, N.B.
Police responded to a home on rue Valcourt shortly after 12:30 p.m. Monday.
When officers arrived, they found the bodies of a man and woman. Both deaths are considered suspicious.
Their identities have not been released.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact police.