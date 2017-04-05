Featured
N.B. RCMP investigating after body found in burned-out shed
CTV Atlantic
Published Wednesday, April 5, 2017 10:48AM ADT
The RCMP is investigating after the body of an elderly man was found inside a burned-out shed in northeastern New Brunswick.
Police responded to a home in Tilley Road around 8 p.m. Tuesday.
Officers say a shed had burned down and the body of a 74-year-old man was found inside.
The man’s death is under investigation, but police say foul play is not suspected at this time.
The man has not been identified.
