N.B. RCMP investigating after deadly drug stolen from SPCA
CTV Atlantic
Published Monday, July 10, 2017 3:40PM ADT
The RCMP is warning the public after a deadly drug was stolen from the SPCA in Dalhousie, N.B.
Police say one or more people broke in to the Restigouche County SPCA and stole two safes sometime between 9 p.m. Sunday and early Monday morning.
One of the safes contained an undisclosed amount of cash while the second contained drugs used to euthanize animals.
Police say one of the drugs is T-61, which is a lethal drug that is for veterinary use only. Police say anyone who has the drug, or suspects they might have the drug, is warned not to use it as “it will likely kill them.”
Police are investigating the incident and are asking anyone with information to contact them.
