N.B. RCMP investigating after jogger finds man's body in Sackville
Published Monday, March 27, 2017 11:09AM ADT
The RCMP in Sackville, N.B. is investigating the death of a 20-year-old man.
Police say a jogger discovered the man’s body Saturday afternoon.
Foul play is not suspected at this time, but the investigating is ongoing.
Police say the Sackville man has been identified, but they have not released his identity.
