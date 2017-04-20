

CTV Atlantic





The RCMP is investigating a crash that sent a pickup truck into the St. John River and likely claimed the life of a dog.

Police and emergency crews were called to West Riverside Drive in Perth-Andover, N.B. around 8:20 a.m. Wednesday.

When officers arrived, they found a truck in the river. The driver, a 37-year-old man from the Kintore area, managed to escape the truck and made it to shore with the help of some people nearby.

He was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say a dog that was also in the truck is missing and is believed to have died.

Investigators have yet to recover the truck from the river.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.