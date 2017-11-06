

CTV Atlantic





The RCMP is investigating the discovery of four dead dogs near Lawrence Station, N.B.

Police say a hunter found the dogs’ remains under a tarp in a wooded area off Route 127 on Sunday.

Police are investigating who owned the dogs and how they died.

They are asking anyone with information about the incident, or who may know the owner of the dogs, to contact West District RCMP at 506-466-7030.