

CTV Atlantic





The RCMP is investigating the suspicious death of a missing New Brunswick man whose body was found in August.

Police say 42-year-old Tony Vaillancourt of Morrell Siding, N.B. hadn’t been in contact with his family or friends since April 9.

Vaillancourt ‘s body was found in the St. John River, near Tobique Narrows, N.B., on Aug. 2.

Police have not released a cause of death, but say it is being treated as suspicious.

Police say they are “actively pursuing several investigative avenues” and are asking anyone with information about the case to contact them.