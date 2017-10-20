

CTV Atlantic





The New Brunswick RCMP say the disappearance of a 17-year-old boy reported missing in the summer has been deemed suspicious.

Brayden Joseph Thibault of St. Stephen, N.B. was last seen in Fredericton on July 31.

Police say Thibault’s disappearance is now being treated as suspicious, based on information gathered through the course of their investigation.

The RCMP’s major crime unit has taken over the investigation.

Thibault is described as five-foot-eight inches tall and 160 pounds. He has short brown hair and brown eyes. He has a tattoo on his inner left arm that reads “Trust your struggles.”

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the RCMP.