The RCMP is investigating after three vehicles were destroyed by fire in the Salisbury, N.B. area this month.

Police responded to a report of a truck set on fire near Monteagle Road around 5:35 p.m. on Nov. 14. Police say a man had parked his truck to go hunting. When he returned roughly two hours later, police say he found his truck had been destroyed.

Police responded to a similar incident in Harewood, N.B. around 7:30 a.m. on Nov. 18. Police say two people had parked their vehicles along Buckley Road to go hunting. When they returned about 30 minutes later, both vehicles had been destroyed by fire.

Investigators believe the fires were deliberately set, although it’s unknown whether they are connected.

Anyone with information about the incidents, or who may have been in the area of the fires at the time, is asked to contact police.