N.B. RCMP locate plaque stolen from Second World War airplane display
The RCMP is looking for this plaque, which they say was stolen from a display at the Madawaska Airport in Saint-Jacques, N.B. on May 16. (New Brunswick RCMP)
CTV Atlantic
Published Friday, May 26, 2017 11:44AM ADT
Last Updated Friday, May 26, 2017 3:32PM ADT
The RCMP say a special plaque stolen from a monument at the Madawaska Airport in Saint-Jacques, N.B. has been located.
Police say the brass plaque is part of the display of a Second World War airplane at the airport.
The plaque normally sits in front of the Lancaster KB882 aircraft, which was built in 1942 and is one of the last surviving bombers of its kind. It was installed at the airport in 1964.
The plaque, which police say is of “great historic value,” was reported missing on May 16.
Police said Friday afternoon that the plaque has since been located.
