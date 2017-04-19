

CTV Atlantic





The RCMP is releasing new details about a 29-year-old New Brunswick man reported missing last week.

Matthew Corey Parlee was last seen leaving his home in Norton sometime between 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. on April 10. He was reported missing to police the following day.

Police have released new details about his appearance and the clothes he was wearing when he was last seen.

Parlee is described as six feet tall and 176 pounds, with blue eyes, short, medium brown hair, and a chinstrap-style beard.

He was last seen wearing a grey coat with orange sleeves, blue jeans, brown work boots, sunglasses, and a ball cap.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the RCMP.