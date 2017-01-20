

CTV Atlantic





RCMP officers have surrounded a residence in Salisbury, N.B. after receiving a call that a distraught man was inside.

Police responded to the Parkin Street home around 9 a.m. Friday.

They believe the man is alone. They say he may have a weapon, although they haven’t been able to confirm that.

Police have set up a perimeter in the Parkin Street area. They are asking the public to avoid the area and are asking residents to stay in their homes.

Police won’t confirm whether they are negotiating with the man.