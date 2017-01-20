Featured
N.B. RCMP respond to report of distraught man inside Salisbury home
CTV Atlantic
Published Friday, January 20, 2017 11:23AM AST
Last Updated Friday, January 20, 2017 1:25PM AST
RCMP officers have surrounded a residence in Salisbury, N.B. after receiving a call that a distraught man was inside.
Police responded to the Parkin Street home around 9 a.m. Friday.
They believe the man is alone. They say he may have a weapon, although they haven’t been able to confirm that.
Police have set up a perimeter in the Parkin Street area. They are asking the public to avoid the area and are asking residents to stay in their homes.
Police won’t confirm whether they are negotiating with the man.
Photos
The RCMP respond to a report of a distraught man inside a Salisbury, N.B. home. on Jan. 20, 2017.
MOST WATCHED
More stories from Atlantic
- N.S. man who beat three-year-old son to death granted full parole
- Man, woman killed in head-on crash on P.E.I. highway
- Sears, N.B. partner for second new business centre expected to create 360 jobs
- Report on security measures for Nova Scotia hospitals to be released
- Halifax men charged for alleged assault of Dennis Oland in N.B. jail
weather Change cityView forecast here
Advertisement
Advertisement
Editor's Picks
Most Popular Stories
- 1
- 2
- 3
- 4
- 5
- 6
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10