N.B. RCMP seek driver of vehicle involved in fatal hit-and-run collision
Published Monday, June 12, 2017 1:00PM ADT
The RCMP in New Brunswick is still looking for the driver of a vehicle involved in a fatal hit-and-run collision two years ago.
Police say a motorcyclist was travelling north on Route 113 in Savoie Landing, N.B. around 2:25 a.m. on June 13, 2015 when he collided with another motorcycle that was travelling with him.
The motorcyclist landed on the ground in the southbound lane and was struck by a vehicle travelling in that direction.
Police say the driver of the southbound vehicle stopped for a moment, but then left the scene.
The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of the vehicle is believed to be a man in his 50s who was wearing glasses and had a small moustache.
His vehicle is described as a small, dark-coloured, newer model car. Police say it may have sustained some damage on the driver’s side or the undercarriage as a result of the collision.
Anyone with information about the incidents is asked to contact police.
