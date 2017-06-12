

CTV Atlantic





The RCMP in New Brunswick is still looking for the driver of a vehicle involved in a fatal hit-and-run collision two years ago.

Police say a motorcyclist was travelling north on Route 113 in Savoie Landing, N.B. around 2:25 a.m. on June 13, 2015 when he collided with another motorcycle that was travelling with him.

The motorcyclist landed on the ground in the southbound lane and was struck by a vehicle travelling in that direction.

Police say the driver of the southbound vehicle stopped for a moment, but then left the scene.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the vehicle is believed to be a man in his 50s who was wearing glasses and had a small moustache.

His vehicle is described as a small, dark-coloured, newer model car. Police say it may have sustained some damage on the driver’s side or the undercarriage as a result of the collision.

Anyone with information about the incidents is asked to contact police.