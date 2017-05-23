Featured
N.B. RCMP seek help in locating 84-year-old Trout Brook man
Police say 84-year-old Marcel Berthiaume hasn’t been in contact with his family or friends since May 20. (New Brunswick RCMP)
Published Tuesday, May 23, 2017 12:12PM ADT
The RCMP is asking for the public’s help in locating an elderly Trout Brook, N.B. man.
Police say 84-year-old Marcel Berthiaume hasn’t been in contact with his family or friends since Saturday, which is unusual, and that efforts to locate him have been unsuccessful.
Police say Berthiaume is known to take drives in the woods, especially in the Mullin Stream and Fraser Burchill Road areas.
He is believed to be driving his blue 2008 Jeep Liberty with New Brunswick licence plate JIA 316.
Berthiaume is described as a Caucasian man with white hair. He is five-foot-seven inches tall and weighs about 150 pounds.
Anyone with information on Berthiaume’s whereabouts, or who may have seen him or his vehicle since Saturday, is asked to contact the RCMP.
