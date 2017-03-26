

CTV Atlantic





New Brunswick RCMP are asking for the public’s help in locating a 25-year-old man wanted on an arrest warrant.

RCMP in Woodstock say Troy McQuade is wanted for breach of his conditions. A warrant was issued last month, but police haven't been able to find him.

McQuade is 5’5”, 150 pounds with brown hair and eyes.

He has a tattoo on his right forearm that reads "Fox.”

Anyone with information on McQuade’s whereabouts is asked to contact West District RCMP or Crime Stoppers.