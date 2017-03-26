Featured
N.B. RCMP seek help locating wanted man
Troy McQuade is wanted on an arrest warrant for breach of his conditions. (Courtesy: NB RCMP)
CTV Atlantic
Published Sunday, March 26, 2017 7:15PM ADT
New Brunswick RCMP are asking for the public’s help in locating a 25-year-old man wanted on an arrest warrant.
RCMP in Woodstock say Troy McQuade is wanted for breach of his conditions. A warrant was issued last month, but police haven't been able to find him.
McQuade is 5’5”, 150 pounds with brown hair and eyes.
He has a tattoo on his right forearm that reads "Fox.”
Anyone with information on McQuade’s whereabouts is asked to contact West District RCMP or Crime Stoppers.
