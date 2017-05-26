Featured
N.B. RCMP seek plaque stolen from Second World War airplane display
The RCMP is looking for this plaque, which they say was stolen from a display at the Madawaska Airport in Saint-Jacques, N.B. on May 16. (New Brunswick RCMP)
The RCMP is asking for the public’s help in tracking down a special plaque stolen from a monument at the Madawaska Airport in Saint-Jacques, N.B.
Police say the brass plaque is part of the display of a Second World War airplane at the airport.
The plaque normally sits in front of the Lancaster KB882 aircraft, which was built in 1942 and is one of the last surviving bombers of its kind. It was installed at the airport in 1964.
The plaque, which police say is of “great historic value,” was reported missing on May 16.
It is made of brass and has a blue surface and raised lettering.
Anyone with information about the theft or the current location of the plaque is asked to contact police.
