The RCMP is looking for witnesses with information about a crash that sent a 19-year-old Sackville, N.B. woman to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police responded to the single-vehicle collision on Route 106 in Frosty Hollow, N.B., outside Sackville, just before 10 p.m. Sunday.

The driver was rushed to hospital in critical condition. Her passenger sustained minor injuries.

Police are looking for anyone who may have seen the red 2010 Toyota Corolla around the time of the collision. They are also looking for information about a red 2013 Dodge Ram pickup truck that may have been seen with the Corolla before the crash, or that may have stopped at the scene of the crash.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Sackville RCMP.