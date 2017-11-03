Featured
N.B. RCMP seize over 113,000 illegal cigarettes during traffic stop
New Brunswick RCMP seized over 113,000 illegal cigarettes during a traffic stop in Saint-Jacques, N.B., on Friday, Nov. 3, 2017.
CTV Atlantic
Published Friday, November 3, 2017 2:52PM ADT
Last Updated Friday, November 3, 2017 3:35PM ADT
Two men are facing charges after over 113,000 illegal cigarettes were seized during a traffic stop in northwestern New Brunswick.
RCMP say officers pulled over the vehicle in Saint-Jacques, N.B., Friday morning and found the contraband cigarettes.
A 26-year-old man and 45-year-old man from Kitchener, Ont., were arrested at the scene.
Both were released and are expected to appear in Edmundston provincial court on Feb. 27.