

CTV Atlantic





Two men are facing charges after over 113,000 illegal cigarettes were seized during a traffic stop in northwestern New Brunswick.

RCMP say officers pulled over the vehicle in Saint-Jacques, N.B., Friday morning and found the contraband cigarettes.

A 26-year-old man and 45-year-old man from Kitchener, Ont., were arrested at the scene.

Both were released and are expected to appear in Edmundston provincial court on Feb. 27.