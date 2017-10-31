

The RCMP is warning the public that lobsters stolen from a crash site in Blackville, N.B. are contaminated and shouldn’t be eaten.

Police say a transport truck carrying live lobsters overturned on Highway 8 around 2 a.m. Tuesday, spilling the lobsters onto the road.

The driver was taken to hospital with minor injuries and released.

Police say a number of the lobsters were stolen from the scene before officers arrived. They are advising anyone who took the lobsters that they are contaminated with diesel fuel from the crash, and aren’t fit for human consumption.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.