The RCMP is warning businesses and residents in the Campbellton, N.B. area to be on the lookout for counterfeit money with Chinese writing.

Police say local merchants have reported receiving fake $20 and $100 Canadian bills.

“These bills are distinct in that they have Chinese writing on them,” the Northeast District RCMP said in a statement released Wednesday.

Police released a photo of one of the fake $20 bills, which shows pink Chinese writing printed over the clear panel on the polymer bill.

Police are asking businesses and residents to carefully check their bills during transactions and report any suspicious bills to their local RCMP detachment.