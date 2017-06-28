

CTV Atlantic





A tornado warning issued for central New Brunswick Tuesday evening had residents scrambling.

Radar detected a possible twister on the ground.

“The skies were black and a really different black, it was just as if the sun left,” says resident Angela Mercer. “It was unbelievable.”

A heavy downpour of rain and hail led to flash flooding further north in Plaster Rock.

“Everything was blowing into my garage all over the place and the winds just picked up;we had hail, it was wicked,” says another resident, Roz Mercer.

The weather wasn’t as dramatic Wednesday; however,unsettled conditions and thunderstorms still lingered in the area.

Residents in the area admit they have seen a lot of bad thunderstorms recently, but nothing like this.

“It's scary to think they're coming that close to home,” says another resident.

Emergency Measures Organization is telling locals if they weren’t prepared last night, then they need to prepare moving forward.

There were no reports of injuries or significant damage from Tuesday evening’s weather.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Nick Moore