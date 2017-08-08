

CTV Atlantic





A seniors’ home in New Brunswick is getting rid of a controversial policy that would have limited residents access to toilet paper.

A letter dated Aug. 2 was distributed to those living at Manoir Notre-Dame, stating seniors would be limited to two rolls of toilet paper per week to cut down on cost.

Families of the residents were furious when they found out, and the New Brunswick Senior Citizens Federation called it “dehumanizing.”

Dianne Leger found out about the new policy when her mother called her because she was out of toilet paper and Kleenex.

“I think that's unacceptable,” Leger says. “I think those are basic necessities, especially for such a vulnerable population that also has varying medical conditions that may require them to use the bathroom more often.”

The building owner backed away from the policy after severe backlash on social media. Leger is pleased by the decision, but worries about the seniors who don't have family to speak out on their behalf.

She's asking the provincial government to further regulate privately-owned seniors’ homes – a call echoed by the Senior Citizens Federation.

The provincial Department of Social Development says those in special care homes are a top priority, and it began investigation immediately. It calls the memo received by residents “unacceptable,” and says it spoke with the owner who says a corrected version of the memo will be sent to residents.

The department will continue to closely monitor the situation.

While the policy has been reversed, the interested groups are still not quite satisfied. Families say the residents have not received an apology for the letter limiting toiletries, and the New Brunswick Senior Citizens Federation has not heard back about potentially tightening regulations on seniors care homes.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Cami Kepke.