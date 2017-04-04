

THE CANADIAN PRESS





FREDERICTON -- The abortion pill Mifegymiso will soon be available to women free of charge in New Brunswick, a major shift for a province with a history of restricting abortion access.

Health Minister Victor Boudreau says the Liberal government wants to remove financial barriers to "a woman's right to choose."

The Health Department says in the coming months, it will introduce a program that will allow any woman with a valid medicare card to access Mifegymiso for free.

Mifegymiso was authorized by Health Canada in July 2015 and became available on the market in January.

Access to abortions has been controversial in New Brunswick dating back to the 1980s, when the government stipulated medicare would only cover abortions at two hospitals following referrals from two doctors who certified the procedure as medically necessary.

That changed in 2015, when the province moved to fund abortions at three hospitals, and scrapped the regulation requiring the approval of two doctors.