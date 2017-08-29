

CTV Atlantic





Police say a 40-year-old woman has been charged in connection with an ongoing investigation into the Hells Angels in New Brunswick.

Marie Antonette Bugay was arrested Tuesday morning and charged with possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking and possession of a prohibited weapon.

Bugay appeared in Fredericton court the same day to face the charges. Police say she remains in police custody and is scheduled to reappear in court on Friday.

Officers believe Bugay is known to Robin Moulton, a full-patch member of the Hells Angels MC Nomads New Brunswick chapter, who was arrested Aug. 22 on drug possession charges.

Moulton’s next court appearance is scheduled for Wednesday in Saint John.