N.B. woman dies after motorcycle leaves road, crashes into tree
CTV Atlantic
Published Wednesday, March 22, 2017 12:50PM ADT
A 48-year-old woman has died after her motorcycle left the road in Sussex Corner, N.B. Tuesday evening.
The RCMP say the woman was driving on Post Road around 7 p.m. when her motorcycle left the road and crashed into a tree.
The Sussex Corner woman died at the scene.
The crash is under investigation but police say speed was likely a contributing factor.
