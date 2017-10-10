

A woman who was struck and killed in a hit-and-run collision in the Toronto area last week has been identified as a 63-year-old New Brunswick woman.

Debbie Graves was walking on the north sidewalk of York Mills Road, west of Don Mills Road, in North York around 11 p.m. on Oct. 4 when a vehicle left the roadway and mounted the curb, striking her.

Police say the driver and vehicle failed to remain at the scene of the collision.

Graves was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to her obituary, the Riverview, N.B. woman was born in Moncton and attended Acadia University and Dalhousie University in Nova Scotia.

“She was very creative and loved gardening, sewing, completing "projects" and above all she was a devoted wife and mother,” her obituary reads. “She was at her happiest during time spent with her family.”

Graves worked at Numeris, a broadcast audience research firm.

“The Numeris family was shocked and saddened to learn this tragic news,” Numeris communications director Tom Jenks told CP24 on Tuesday. “Debbie Graves was an incredibly valued member of our team and we will miss her greatly. This is an ongoing police investigation that we hope is resolved quickly.”

The suspect’s vehicle is described as a blue 2014-2016 Nissan Rogue. Police say it would have sustained damage to the right front headlight and fog light area. It was last seen headed west on York Mills Road.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Toronto Police Service.

With files from CTV Toronto