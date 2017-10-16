

CTV Atlantic





The RCMP is asking for the public’s help in locating a 26-year-old New Brunswick woman wanted for dangerous driving and fleeing police.

Police say a member of the Woodstock RCMP detachment tried to stop a vehicle on Hillcrest Avenue in Hartland, N.B. around 9:30 a.m. on Oct. 6.

However, police say the car “fled the scene in a dangerous manner” and the officer decided not to pursue the vehicle.

The driver has been charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, flight from police, driving while suspended, and failing to comply with a probation order.

However, police haven’t been able to find Monique Alicia Dawn Boyer, and a warrant has been issued for her arrest.

The Beechwood, N.B. woman is described as five-foot-two inches tall and 130 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes. She has a prominent scar on her right eyebrow.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact police.