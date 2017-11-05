

CTV Atlantic





A sheltered workshop is dealing with the aftermath of a fire that devastated the area in McAdam, New Brunswick, earlier this week.

Lakeland Industries is a place where mentally and physically challenged adults learn life, social and employment skills, but now most of their equipment has been completely destroyed.

“We tried to salvage what we could which was very minimal because the fire was actually out of control,” says manager of Lakeland Industries, Mike Perrin.

One of the workshop’s board of directors, Frank Carroll says the non-profit organization’s budget is very tight, but it’s worth it for the life skills it provides those with disabilities.

“The quality of life that these individuals are able to live every day is so enhanced,” Carroll says.

The blaze broke out at Lakeland Industries around 12 p.m. Wednesday.

Officials believe the fire started in the kitchen and the cause has yet to be determined.

No one was inside the building at the time of the fire and it is not considered to be suspicious.

The building had been standing since 1981, but it wasn’t insured.

Perrin says the organization lost approximately three times the amount they have coverage for in damages.

The building held heavy equipment, finished wood products and non-perishable food items given out at the local food bank.

Lakeland Instrustries also provided a program called ‘We’ve got your back,’ where children were given food on the weekends and every Friday afternoon they would receive a backpack with food supplies.

Carroll says the program supported eight children, but all of their food products were lost in the flames.

He estimates the loss will cost $150,000 and says the board will meet Sunday night to discuss their next steps.

"This is an operation that so much depends on the generosity and the compassion of so many people in the area,” Carroll says. “We need to continue to get that compassion here because there is going to be a big need for it."

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Mary Cranston.