N.B. wryly roasts Ottawa for erroneously placing famous rock formation in N.S.
A group of hikers makes their way along the ocean floor of the Bay of Fundy as they explore Hopewell Rocks Provincial Park during low tide in Hopewell Cape, N.B. on Sunday, June 8, 2014. (Sean Kilpatrick / THE CANADIAN PRESS)
THE CANADIAN PRESS
Published Thursday, May 11, 2017 12:11PM ADT
FREDERICTON -- New Brunswick had to give Ottawa a geography lesson -- Twitter-style -- after a federal agency mistakenly put the famous Hopewell Rocks in Nova Scotia.
The "flower pot" rocks are one of the province's premier tourist destinations, and the official Tourism New Brunswick Twitter feed objected Wednesday when Statistics Canada's Twitter feed put them in Nova Scotia.
StatsCan tweeted: "How do #oceans say hi? They wave. The Bay of Fundy, NS has the world's highest tide at 16.1m! #MotherOceanDay."
It was accompanied by a photo of the Hopewell Rocks, striking rock formations caused by erosion off Hopewell Cape, N.B.
Tourism New Brunswick offered a wry response: "We hate to be that province, but that there is Hopewell Rocks, New Brunswick. The other side of the Bay of Fundy."
It linked to a Tourism New Brunswick page touting "the world's highest tides" in "New Brunswick's Bay of Fundy."
StatsCan appears to have since deleted the photo, but not the tweet suggesting the Bay of Fundy is entirely in Nova Scotia.
How do #oceans say hi? They wave. �� The Bay of Fundy, NS has the world’s highest tide at 16.1m! #MotherOceanDay— Statistics Canada (@StatCan_eng) May 11, 2017
