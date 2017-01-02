Featured
N.L. teen charged with attempted murder after New Year's Eve shooting
Police tape is seen in this undated file photograph.
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, January 2, 2017 7:13PM AST
BROOKSIDE, N.L. - A teenage boy has been charged with attempted murder after a shooting in Newfoundland on New Year's Eve.
Police say officers were called to the town of Brookside around 11 p.m. Saturday after a 16-year-old boy was shot.
He was airlifted to a hospital in St. John's with serious injuries and remained in hospital Monday.
A 17-year-old boy has been charged with attempted murder, careless use of a firearm, pointing a firearm and breach of recognizance.
A 33-year-old is also facing charges in connection with the incident including criminal negligence causing bodily harm and careless use of a firearm.
Both accused are scheduled to appear in court Tuesday.
MOST WATCHED
More stories from Atlantic
- N.L. teen charged with attempted murder after New Year's Eve shooting
- 'The poor thing is quite sick': Buddy the Bear facing mountain of health problems
- Report of suspicious man in Dartmouth leads to break and enter, theft charges
- N.B. NDP leader resigns over 'infighting' and clashes with federal party
- Man charged following alleged home invasion, assault in Lunenburg