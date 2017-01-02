

The Canadian Press





BROOKSIDE, N.L. - A teenage boy has been charged with attempted murder after a shooting in Newfoundland on New Year's Eve.

Police say officers were called to the town of Brookside around 11 p.m. Saturday after a 16-year-old boy was shot.

He was airlifted to a hospital in St. John's with serious injuries and remained in hospital Monday.

A 17-year-old boy has been charged with attempted murder, careless use of a firearm, pointing a firearm and breach of recognizance.

A 33-year-old is also facing charges in connection with the incident including criminal negligence causing bodily harm and careless use of a firearm.

Both accused are scheduled to appear in court Tuesday.