N.S. accepts arbitrator's decision for wage hikes for civil servants
Nova Scotia Premier Stephen McNeil talks with reporters at the legislature in Halifax on Wednesday, May 31, 2017. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan)
THE CANADIAN PRESS
Published Thursday, December 7, 2017 10:49AM AST
HALIFAX -- The Nova Scotia government says it will accept an arbitrator's decision to give civil servants in the largest public sector union a four per cent wage increase under a six-year deal.
The province's original stance was that it could only afford a 3.5 per cent increase over four years for members of the Nova Scotia Government and General Employees Union.
The arbitrator's agreement provides a 1.5 per cent increase as of April 1, 2019, with half a per cent increases the following year, another 1.5 per cent increase in 2020 and a further half a per cent on April 1, 2021.
Employees will have the option of an immediate payout of their so-called public service award, accrued up to March 31, 2015, before the end of the next fiscal year.
They may also receive a payout on death or retirement.
The 8,000 workers involved are employed across a range of government services including Service Nova Scotia, corrections, child welfare, the courts, and health and safety.
The membership rejected the government's original contract offer in a vote held last year and has been without a new deal since March 31, 2015.