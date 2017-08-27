

The Canadian Press





A spokesperson for the Snowbirds says the aerobatic team still plans to take off today after one of their planes caught on fire during yesterday's airshow in Nova Scotia.

Michele Tremblay says a small fire was discovered around the nose wheel of a Tutor jet used by the Snowbirds while the nine-plane team was performing at C-F-B Greenwood.

Tremblay says the aircraft landed safely, crews quickly extinguished the flames, and no one was injured.

She says the incident is being investigated, but today's performance at the Atlantic Canada International Air Show will go ahead.