Featured
N.S. approves tire-burning pilot project at cement plant, up to 20 tonnes a day
THE CANADIAN PRESS
Published Thursday, July 6, 2017 1:04PM ADT
HALIFAX -- Nova Scotia is giving the green light for a cement plant to burn tires for a year as a replacement fuel for coal.
The province's environment minister made the announcement today shortly after a cabinet meeting ended.
Iain Rankin says Lafarge Canada Inc. can burn the used tires in one of its kilns in Brookfield in a one-year pilot project.
He says the results will be assessed after a year to see if the carbon emissions levels from the plant were reduced as a result.
The approval allows tires to be a maximum of 15 per cent of the total fuel, or about 20 tonnes of tires, each day.
The firm is required to carry out continuous monitoring of emissions, and to make the test results public.
