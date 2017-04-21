Featured
N.S. boy, 16, faces criminal harassment charge in cyberbullying case
The RCMP says cyberbullying involves the use of technology to repeatedly intimidate or harass others. (D. Hammonds / shutterstock.com)
CTV Atlantic
Published Friday, April 21, 2017 2:44PM ADT
Last Updated Friday, April 21, 2017 2:52PM ADT
A 16-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with allegations of ongoing cyberbullying and harassment in Liverpool, N.S.
The RCMP say the teen was arrested Thursday after another boy told police he had been harassed and threatened online and in person.
The Liverpool teen is facing a charge of criminal harassment. He was released on conditions to have no contact with the alleged victim.
He is due to appear in Bridgewater provincial court on June 7.
Police say the investigation is ongoing.
MOST WATCHED
More stories from Atlantic
- Sexual assault charges against St. FX prof stayed due to 'unreasonable delays'
- Dozens of goose eggs collected as nesting geese cause traffic troubles in Dieppe
- N.B. seeking continued exemption from duties on lumber exports
- Man arrested after woman injured in Pennfield, N.B.
- N.B. pay-for-plasma clinic set to recruit donors for inspection period