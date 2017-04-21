

CTV Atlantic





A 16-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with allegations of ongoing cyberbullying and harassment in Liverpool, N.S.

The RCMP say the teen was arrested Thursday after another boy told police he had been harassed and threatened online and in person.

The Liverpool teen is facing a charge of criminal harassment. He was released on conditions to have no contact with the alleged victim.

He is due to appear in Bridgewater provincial court on June 7.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.