Some Nova Scotia breweries are working together to introduce a special beer in tribute of Canadian icon, Gord Downie.

The Tragically Hip’s front man died of brain cancer at 53-years-old,last week.

“I think it's such a meaningful project, obviously, and really cool, especially such a local thing,” says patron, Maggie Green in Halifax.

Usually a new product starts with the brewer creating a recipe and sending it off to the art department for labelling, but for this drink the label first inspired the beer.

It started in the summer when Nova Scotia artist, Aaron McGuire created a poster deckled with references to Downie’s songs.

“It was quite neat because it was all the numerical references that had been made in all the Tragically Hip songs pulled together in one really interesting graphic,” says Brian Titus of the Garrison Brewery in Halifax.

The Garrison Brewery began working with Boxing Rock Brewing in Shelburne to launch the project and create a recipe.

“A little bit on the stronger side, six per cent, it'll be bold, flavourable and it'll be reflective of somebody, a big individual in the music world," says Titus.

Garrison staff says many Downie fans from around the city have contributed to the ‘courage beer.’

“Me being such a fan as everyone else in this great country, it just makes sense,” says Carl Frennette from Garrison.

Fans will soon be able to contribute to Downie’s legacy by buying the beer and $1 from each purchase will go toward brain cancer research.

Before passing away, Downie took his band on tour across Canada, raising money for brain cancer research and spreading awareness of the suffering of indigenous people in residential schools.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Ron Shaw.